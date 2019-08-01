Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dark Edition Includes Night Vision Goggles

Call of Duty fans are gearing up to take in all of the multiplayer action that will be revealed just hours from the time of this writing. While there is still a few months to go before players can get their hands on this year’s installment, this isn’t stopping anyone from getting excited as the devs are teasing what may be a rather different experience than fans are used to. That said, many people are likely looking to pick up the special editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and our latest look at the Dark Edition reveals that comes with night vision goggles.

Leading up to the inbound multiplayer reveal, several media outlets and influencers have been invited out to the event by Infinity Ward to check it out in-person and get their hands on it. One such person tweeted out photos of the night vision goggles that will be included in the Dark Edition of the game, which was listed shortly after the title’s reveal and then quickly removed. However, after seeing the goggles, it is clear that this edition of the game is not going to be cheap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Got to see the Dark Edition working Night Vision Goggles which look amazing. Like a modern version of the old Modern Warfare 2 one. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/NuQFkLWbdj — Leon Hurley (@LeonHurley) July 30, 2019

We’ve already learned one of the portions that is on the multiplayer side of things in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and that is Gunfight. This is a quick-paced 2v2 mode that will see two teams duke it out in matches that are 40 seconds long. You can read up more about the new mode right here, but we’ve got a brief overview for you below:

This is a fast-paced, pick-up-and-play experience that’s easy to learn.

However, delve deeper into this mode and you’ll uncover tactically expansive gameplay that’s difficult to master.

The close-quarter action, quick turnaround between rounds, and the speed in which you can return to the action make for an exceptionally competitive game mode.

Some have compared the instant, entertaining, and competitive action to a fighting game. But one with armaments and set in the Call of Duty universe.

A typical loadout is a Primary weapon, a Secondary weapon, a Tactical Grenade (like a Flashbang), and a piece of Lethal Equipment (like a frag grenade).

All information is subject to change during the game-balancing and fine-tuning portion of development.

Gunfight is just one element, there is a ton of more content – modes, maps and overall goodness coming to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be released on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.