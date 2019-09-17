Activision Reveals How Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cross-Play Works

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is joining the ranks of games that’ll support cross-play and will be the first from the series to do so. Those looking forward to playing Infinity Ward‘s continuation of the series will learn much more about cross-play soon as part of an upcoming stream from the developers and Activision, but we’ve now already learned some of what the cross-play process will consist of. An announcement on the publisher’s blog set the stage for the stream by outlining the cross-play system in place in Modern Warfare.

First things first: You don’t have to take part in Modern Warfare’s cross-play feature if you don’t want to. Like other games that support the cross-platform matchmaking system, you’ll be able to opt out of cross-play to play with people only on your platform, according to Activision’s blog post. Should you choose to opt into the feature, you’ll have to create a COD Account if you don’t have one already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous reports from June noted that the game would use input-based matchmaking like Fortnite and other shooters do to make sure games are fair. Tuesday’s announcement revealed that players would have the option to use multiple input devices on all systems – including keyboard and mouse on the consoles – and players will be matched with others accordingly depending on their input device. There’s also an option to play with people regardless of what they’re using if you’re not worried about going up against keyboard and mouse users.

Just as other games have unified players using unique accounts that bypass the perimeters of platform-specific accounts, the COD Account will let Modern Warfare players add others as friends and invite them to parties regardless of the platform used.

The #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare Crossplay Beta starts Thursday: You can play together across PS4, Xbox One and PC. How does Crossplay work? Intel here: https://t.co/9s15dwOJBE@InfinityWard Crossplay Livestream at 10AM PDT here: https://t.co/PZB8pYPZNw pic.twitter.com/hcwStyrN4U — Activision (@Activision) September 17, 2019

“Using your COD Account, you are able to create cross-platform Friends lists and Parties from all three supported platforms,” Activision said. “This unites the community by removing barriers, creating platform-agnostic friend groups. Are you a PS4 player with friends on Xbox One and PC, for example? Now you can organize parties and jump into matches with your friends, easily and quickly regardless of platform!”

Every multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare will utilize cross-play, but Activision said it doesn’t currently have any plans to support either Ranked Play or competitive tournaments.

Activision’s 10 a.m. PT stream scheduled to go live on Tuesday will offer more details on cross-play. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.