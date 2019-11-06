Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Reveals Three Completely Broken Guns

Despite being the fastest-selling COD game ever, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hasn’t had the smoothest launch. Players aren’t happy about the game’s online maps, how much camping and claymores slow down the experience, and then there’s the matter of the 725, a shotgun in serious need of a big nerf. That said, the 725 isn’t the only gun with issues. A new video has revealed that there’s three other games currently being plagued with a major recoiling bug.

The discovery was made by YouTuber E-Roc, who, in a new video, revealed that three different guns have noticeably higher recoil while crouching than standing, which shouldn’t happen. The guns should have less recoil when crouched. The guns in question are the Kilo 141, the MP-5, and the M-13. According to the YouTuber, the recoil pattern on these three guns is broken, and they simply aren’t worth using. So, in addition to a big nerf to the 725, these three guns need a fix as well.

Again, crouching is supposed to give you a boost to accuracy, not a reduction, so this is clearly a bug and not by design. That said, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a fix from Infinity Ward. Further, it’s unclear if they are aware of the problem, but you’d assume they are.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

