Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals Its New Progression System

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is already changing several parts of the Call of Duty formula, so it makes sense then that it’d have a different progression system as well. Activision unveiled its plans for how players will level up and unlock weapons with one of the most notable aspects of Modern Warfare being that there’s no Prestige system. Instead, players who hit the max level of 55 will enter into another system of seasonal rewards and ranks.

A post on Activision’s site showed what the progression system will look like in Modern Warfare. As players start out and work their way up to the max level, the plans don’t look that different from other Call of Duty games. You’ll have several default loadouts to pick from at first with more of them unlocked once you level up a bit. By the time you hit the fourth rank, you’ll be able to create custom loadouts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rank 55 is the max level, and once players reach that, they will have unlocked tons of weapons, perks, and other content. You’ll level up by doing the normal Call of Duty things: Get some kills in multiplayer matches, complete missions, and take on daily challenges that’ll appear over time.

Then comes the main difference where there’s no Prestige system. A new system called “Officer Ranks” replaces that and will give players multiple ranks to pass through once they’ve reached the max level in the normal “Enlisted Ranks.” These Officer Ranks are seasonal and will grant players more rewards as they level up with out having to worry about their content being locked again through Prestiging. It’s essentially like a battle pass built into the main progression system that’s available once the max rank is reached.

“Rather than having to reset your Enlisted Rank, Modern Warfare will introduce Officer Ranks, a seasonal ranking system complete with rewards and 100 ranks to progress through,” Activision said. “When you reach Officer Rank 1, you receive a cosmetic Weapon Blueprint for your promotion.”

Officer Ranks have their own sets of challenges that reward players with ribbons, and collecting 10 of those nets players a Season Emblem. Reaching the max Officer Rank awards players another Blueprint, and at the start of every new season, the Officer Ranks will be reset to give players a chance to do it all again for different rewards.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.