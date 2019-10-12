Activision Clarifies Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Huge PC Size

The reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s PC specs gave those on that platform an idea of how well they’d be able to run the game, but like there usually is, there was one part of the specs that caught people’s attention. Activision recommended that prospective Modern Warfare players set aside 175GB of space on their hard drive, an amount that might require you to move some things regardless of if you’re on a PC or a console. A clarification of the recommended space for the game has clarified that that’s not the actual file size and is instead a recommended space for receiving all of Modern Warfare’s post-launch content.

Those PC specs were first spotted on pre-order pages for the game ahead of Activision’s blog post that provided them again and clarified the file size that’d already become the topic of Modern Warfare headlines and conversations. The post said that the initial download size of the game will be smaller than the whopping 175GB that’s recommended, though it’s still unclear at this time just how large the base game will be on the PC version.

“In each of the Specs, the HDD references HD space of 175GB,” Activision’s post about the system requirements said. “175GB is the storage space we recommend players keep available in order to download the post-launch content we’ll be bringing to Modern Warfare. At launch, the initial download will be smaller.”

That post had the typical recommended and minimum system requirements which you can see below. If you’re more interested in hitting other requirements like those for utilizing Ray Tracing technology or those recommended to play at a competitive level, you can see those listed through the blog post.

Minimum Specs (required to play Modern Warfare)

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 175GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specs (for playing at 60fps with options set to medium):

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 175GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.