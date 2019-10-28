Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Gets 11 Melee Kills Within 30 Seconds

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player shared a brief gameplay clip over the weekend where they racked up an impressive number of kills in an extremely satisfying way by using only a combat knife. The player was able to quite literally get the drop on a large group of players atop a tower before sneakily taking out all of the enemies there, even after being spotted by some. The multikill was made possible thanks to the game’s Ground War mode where there are a ton of players in it by design.

The Twitter user by the username of ESTCrissGaming shared the video below to show them unleashing a flurry of melee attacks on a group of mostly unsuspecting players. Playing on the Tavorsk District map which is a Ground War battlefield in Modern Warfare, the player landed on one of the massive building’s rooftops around 12 seconds into the clip after parachuting down from a helicopter. Since pretty much every player on the building was doing what people usually do on that map by looking over the edge to snipe those below, the player was totally unnoticed at first.

What came afterwards was a string of back-to-back kills that looked like it was going to be put to an end multiple times. Several enemies noticed the player, but only two of them were quick enough to get some shots off. One of them was a player who backed up too far and slipped away over the edge of the building while the other was the eleventh kill who thought they had the knifer on the run. Another member of the player’s team appeared at the very end to provide moral support and some covering fire just in case anybody was left.

Modern Warfare has slowed its multiplayer pace down quite a bit compared to past games with every weapon feeling more lethal than ever, so it’s even more impressive that someone was able to get so many knife kills without being stopped. Considering how this Ground War map is basically just people sniping others from the top of buildings, this melee highlight reel is a nice change of pace.

The player’s video got noticed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account as one of the #CODTopPlays submissions. The account aptly named that building the “Knifel Tower,” so if you hear that name come up again online, you’ll know where that name came from.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.