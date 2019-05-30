PlayStation 4 Players Will Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Content First

Heading into the reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today, it looked like this year’s installment would finally have no post-launch content exclusivity shenanigans. After all, Activision and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s deal ended with Black Ops 4 last year. However, it looks like they signed another deal, because PlayStation not only has the marketing rights to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but it will get additional content first as well, just like the past few years.

Now, specific details on the new marketing and content deal haven’t been divulged, but presumably it will work like the old deal, which gave PlayStation the marketing rights and gave PlayStation 4 players post-launch content seven days before PC and Xbox One players.

Interestingly, this seems to more or less confirm that we won’t be getting a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer during E3, because Sony won’t be there. However, it’s tradition for Activision to drop a new trailer during E3, so maybe it will — it just won’t be on a stage.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is poised to release on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated shooter, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s what Infinity Ward had to say about it:

“This is an all-new Modern Warfare reimagined in every way,” said Dave Stohl, co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. “We are creating an emotionally charged experience that’s inspired by the headlines in the world today, where the rules are grey and battle lines are blurred. Players will join a varied cast of international special forces and freedom fighters in gripping and heart-pounding missions through iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East. It’s intense, it’s exciting, and we can’t wait for our fans to play this October.”

“Every design decision has been made with our players in mind,” said Patrick Kelly, Creative Director and co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. “With the launch of Modern Warfare, we’re taking steps to unite the community. First, we plan for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support. Second, we’re eliminating the traditional season pass, so that we can deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players. This is just the beginning – there’s much more to come.”