Modern Warfare Season 2 Details and Content Revealed Early By Call of Duty Website

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC doesn’t kick off until February 11, but before that happens, it appears developer Infinity Ward and Activision have leaked Season 2’s content early over on the game’s official website. And according to the website, we won’t be getting a battle royale mode, or if we are, it’s not advertising it. What we are getting is Ghost, two new guns, and a bunch of Battle Pass filler content.

More specifically, the website confirms that Ghost will be a new Operator, and will be instantly available for anyone who cops that Battle Pass. Meanwhile, there’s also two new guns being added to the game: the Grau 5.56 (lightweight, maneuverable and full of potential) and the Striker 45 (hard-hitting and long-range SMG). On top of this, it’s noted that new weapon blueprints, gear, and over 80 additional items will also be added to the best-selling first-person shooter.

Ghost: “Wreak havoc as Ghost, the iconic an intimidating Special Forces Operator.”

Lastly, a video has also been shared, featuring Ghost in action. You can check it out for yourself below, courtesy of Twitter user DarkScrolls 23.

La saison 2 de #CallOfDuty #ModernWarfare commence à se montrer 👀 !

Au programme : • Ghost en nouvel opérateur

• un nouveau pass

• de nouvelles armes

• de nouvelles maps

et plus encore… Vivement mardi 11 février pour découvrir tout ça en #LIVE en votre compagnie 😄 pic.twitter.com/Azqq1cqFYT — DarkScrolls23 (@DarkScrolls23) February 8, 2020

With all of this media and information leaking on the official website, there’s a good chance an official announcement will follow shortly, though we may have to wait until the weekend to finish first.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

