Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Brings Back Trials

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players who played Infinity Ward’s new game around the time it launched may recall that there was a feature enabled at one point called “Trials.” This mode put players in unique training operations to earn more experience and was only available after reaching the Officer Ranks. However, it’s also entirely possible that you’ve never even heard of this mode since it didn’t work at all when it released and was quickly disabled. Infinity Ward has brought the mode back now though, and it seems to be working this time.

The return of the Trials mode was announced in an update to the original post from two weeks ago which initially announced that Trials had gone live. As of November 12th, Infinity Ward says that the Trials are back online and ready for players to take part in so they can earn extra experience.

Just like last time though, you’ll have to reach the Officer Ranks in order to experience the Trials. This means that you’ll have to at least be at Rank 55 by now which many players have no doubt reached since they had two more weeks to level up from when the announcement was first made. Once you’ve reached those Officer Ranks, you’ll be able to spend tickets to partake in Trials. Players seem to have mixed views on how those tickets are received though since some players say they’re at high levels and only have a few.

Regardless, if you’ve got at least one ticket to your name, you can now play in the Trials. The breakdown below shows how those tickets are spent, how your Trial attempt is graded, and how much experience you’ll get for your performance.

How Trials Work

One ticket is needed to take part in a Trial

One ticket grants you 3 tries

Based on your performance, you’ll be given a 1, 2, or 3-star rating

Each star rating grants XP rewards: 0 Stars: 0 XP 1 Star: 5000 XP 2 Stars: 7500 XP 3 Stars: 10000 XP



If you’re not too concerned with trying out these Trials and would prefer to stick to multiplayer, you’ve got a new update to try out now. Infinity Ward looked to fix one of the game’s most problematic maps among other changes.