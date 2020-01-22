Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Adds More Custom Classes, Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mode

Activision and Infinity Ward released the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update this week that delivered on several of the community’s biggest requests. This update brought back a fan-favorite playlist that utilizes two of the game’s newer maps, and it’s also introduced more custom classes for players to use when putting together their loadouts. The final notable feature is the addition of a crossbow weapon that’s unlocked as soon as players complete its related challenge.

Infinity Ward’s senior community manager previewed the contents of the new update on Tuesday ahead of the release of the patch notes that are now available. Those notes detail the new features coming to the game as well as numerous fixes for bugs that players might’ve been keeping an eye on in the game’s Trello board.

The highlights of the new update including the extra custom classes, the crossbow, and the return of Shoot the Ship can be seen below.

Today’s update is live now across all platforms. After downloading, you’ll be prompted to download content from your platform store. Please be sure to download these items. Patch notes are also now available! #ModernWarfarehttps://t.co/aAvLSt0tzy pic.twitter.com/p2TofxmxOf — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 22, 2020

What’s New

Playlist Update: Added Capure the Flag and Shoot the Ship (Removes Shoot House 24/7) playlists! We also added Aniyah Palace back into rotation

5 additional loadout slots!

New Weapon – Crossbow! Unlocked by using a Marksman Rifle with a Reflex Optic, get 5 kills in 25 different matches!

Included in the section about bugfixes are some solutions for problems players have been frustrated with lately. Players collision has been fixed, and players are no longer able to shorten the recovery state when they’re sliding.

“Players can no longer cancel their recovery state when sliding, but will always incur the standard fire delay (visually the player will still respond),” the patch notes explained.

As for the weapons, some key changes were made to those as well that adjusted the balance of several guns.

Weapons

Fixed a bug where the 1mW Laser would not appear equipped on the 1911 pistol while in the Gunsmith menu

M4A1 Blueprint “OG” ADS position moved forward; the viewmodel or gun’s position relative to the camera or player’s eye is moved forward more, so it blocks less of the line of sight

Changing the magazine capacity from 45 to 50 for the RAM-7 extended magazine.

Increasing the bullet penetration of the MK2 Carbine

Less horizontal recoil on the initial bullets of the FN Scar-17

Changed the way stats are displayed for stocks to be more consistent with other attachments (this is for the graphs only, not the actual stats)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update is now out across all platforms.