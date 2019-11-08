Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Nerfs the Most Overpowered Weapons

The patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update are out, and as promised, it’s brought a new game mode and two more maps for players to try out. It also carried with it a few balance adjustments for some of Modern Warfare’s most overpowered weapons like the 725 shotgun and the Claymore got nerfed while other weapons who weren’t performing as well got buffed instead.

News of the latest update was first shared by Infinity Ward and Activision on Thursday when it was announced that the update would add two new maps and the Hardpoint game mode. It did just that now that it’s out as of Friday with the patch notes found here detailing what else was new.

One of the first parts of the update that many players will be happy to see is the nerfs for the Claymores. Those Call of Duty staples have become even more important in Modern Warfare since the gameplay lends itself to camping to pick off other players, but they’re not as powerful now that the update is out.

“Detonating an enemy claymore with bullets is now non-lethal when at full health,” the patch notes said. “We’ve also reduced the trigger and damage radius and also reduced the damage width to better match the trigger width.”

Outside of the Claymore changes, the more detailed breakdown of the balance adjustments showed that the 725 had been nerfed. The most glaring problem with the weapon was the range at which it could kill people which made it seem like you were being sniped by a shotgun, so it’s unsurprising to see that part of the gun being nerfed.

The full patch notes for all the weapon adjustments can be found below.

Weapons

725 Shotgun: Increase to ADS and Hip Spread, reduced damage range

M4A1 Assault Rifle: Reduced damage range, small recoil increase

Assault Rifles: Increased hip spread to reduce effectiveness up close, less damage at long range for full auto 5.56 rifles

SMGs: Increased move speed, increased ADS move speed, small reduction in sprint out time

UZI SMG: Increased damage range

MG34 LMG: Increased hip spread, damage range reduction, small ADS slow down

M91 LMG: Increased hip spread, small damage range reduction

PKM: Increased hip spread, medium damage range reduction

Pistols: Increased move speed, reduced sprint out time, increased damage range

Crouch and Prone no longer adjust recoil

The latest Modern Warfare update has now been released across all available platforms.