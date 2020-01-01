Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Removes Popular Playlist

Infinity Ward updated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer playlists just before New Year’s with players having to say goodbye to one of the game’s more popular playlist options. Shoot the House has been removed, a playlist mode that consisted only of the Shoot House map and Shipment, both of which have been active battlegrounds since the maps were released. Replacing that playlist is Shoot House 24/7, and there’s also another returning game mode called “Grind” that’s been added to Modern Warfare for the first time.

The playlist update wasn’t accompanied by a larger update with balance changes and bugfixes but was rather its own standalone change released on December 31st. Infinity Ward shared the details of the playlist update in a tweet that detailed the two modes that are now in the game and the three that have left.

Grind and Shoot House 24/7 are now playable in Modern Warfare, but don’t expect to be heading to Shipment often or taking part in the Snowfight mode.

Playlist update!

– Grind is now live! (replaces Drop Zone)

– Shoot House 24/7 is back! (replaces Shoot the Ship)

– Removed Snowfight#ModernWarfare — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 31, 2019

Judging from the reactions to the playlist update that’s only been live for about a day now, players would have preferred a Shipment playlist to stay. They got half of Shoot the Ship since Shoot House 24/7 is back, but it appears that was the wrong half to give the community.

Please add Shipment 24/7 instead of Shoothouse 24/7 and make it permanent. The only reason i (and many others) have played the game recently — KRNG Tasty (@TastyFPS) December 31, 2019

Why not just have, Shipment 24/7

Shoot house 24/7

And Shoot the Ship 24/7

All at the same time, and they never get removed?#ModernWarfare — TheFurryPolitician 🇺🇸 (@aide_kit) December 31, 2019

What the frickery man I already miss shipment — SeeMfingSaw (@Sahsouh) December 31, 2019

Shipment is still in the game though, so it’s not like players won’t be able to play on it at all. It just won’t show up as frequently. That might be frustrating for many players, but if you’re fed up with the spawns on Shipment during game modes like Domination, you might be trying to avoid Shipment. Players have been sharing clips of their spawning exploits over the past week or so to show just how wonky the Shipment spawns can be at times, so it’s not hard to understand why some people would prefer to stay away from Shipment.