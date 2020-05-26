Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Battle Pass Is Ending Soon

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players who’ve been working their way through the game’s battle pass for Season 3 only have a week left to get everything they want from it before it ends on June 2nd. That means that if you’ve been slacking on progressing through the battle pass and still have some tiers left that you haven’t reached, you’ve only got a couple of days let to catch up. You can always purchase tiers if there’s something left in the battle pass that you don’t think you’ll be able to reach in time, but those who are close to the end of the pass should be able to make it to what they want in time.

As noted in both Modern Warfare and Warzone, the Season 3 battle pass is scheduled to end on June 2nd. That’s exactly one week from today which doesn’t give a ton of time for people to work through the pass if they’re very behind, but those who’ve been keeping up with it at least semi-regularly should be able to work their way through it within the week.

The trailer below was released back in April at the launch of the Season 3 battle pass to show what all it contained. It has vehicle skins, new weapons, and more for players to acquire.

Spending more money on the pass to purchase tiers might not be the optimal solution for progression for many people if you already bought the premium pass to begin with, but Activision and Infinity Ward may offer a bonus within the next week to help players out so that they aren’t spending any more money. As we’ve seen in the past during different Modern Warfare seasons, bonus experience events are occasionally held towards the end of a season to give players a boost in experience within the final moments of a season and a battle pass. These usually get activated within a week of the season ending or at least by the weekend before, so perhaps Call of Duty players will get another bonus like that to help them wrap up the battle pass.

As for Season 4, we don’t fully know what to expect from it, but we have some ideas. Some teasers have alluded to parts of Season 4 including the return of Captain Price as the newest Operator, but we’ll have to wait for the full patch notes and trailers that accompany the season’s release to see what all is planned.

