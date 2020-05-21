Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Teases Season 4

✖

Another Call of Duty: Modern Warfare teaser was released this week that appears to be hinting at some of what’s planned for Season 4. A message sent out to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players directed them to a site where an unlisted video was hosted by the Call of Duty YouTube channel. That video shows a meeting taking place that’s been listened in on by some familiar names including Nikolai, but more importantly, it shows the face of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare story by featuring Captain Price at one point. The speculation based on this reveal has led players to believe that he’ll be added in Season 4 as a new Operator.

The video in question can be seen below (via Charlie Intel) after it was added to the game’s YouTube channel as an unlisted video. There’s been no publicization of it through Call of Duty’s other social channels yet, so it’s probably going to sit there for a while as players try and pick it apart before its fully revealed what the scope of the teaser encompasses.

Towards the end of the video, a blurry picture is shown. While the speakers didn’t name the character, it’s clear from the way the person is dressed that he’s Captain Price. A site has been set up for this teaser as well, so perhaps we’ll see this expanded on before Season 4 eventually begins.

Along with Captain Price, assuming he is the next Operator being added to the game, the next season should include more content like maps, weapons, and other features for players to play around with. Season 3 of the game, for example got its own roadmap not long before it launched to show what was planned for the third season. That roadmap that’s seen below should give players an idea of what types of content they can expect from next season.

Season 4 will also almost surely have something more to do with the mysterious bunkers in Warzone. Though players just recently gained access to them, the opening of the doors led to more questions than answers about the future of the game and the franchise. There’s also the question of what the next Call of Duty game will be called and where it’ll take place, but in the much more immediate future, players can at least look forward to Season 4.

