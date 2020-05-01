Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Released, Here's What's New

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players just recently got a big update that was a bit more involved than others, and not long after that, another update was released with some more changes. It wasn’t nearly as big as the one before and only consisted of six notable points, but it affected several different game modes and playlists players have been partaking in since the bigger update from before. Patch notes were shared to show what the newest update contained with that update now available to download for those who haven’t already installed it.

The patch notes for the update are pretty simple as far as changes go. Some fixes for a few problems shipped with the update along with some more changes to Warzone like the removal of Most Wanted Contracts with Bounty Contracts making a return. A few adjustments for game modes like Infected and Cranked Gunfight were also included in the patch.

You can find the full list of patch notes for the Modern Warfare and Warzone updates below:

An update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update includes fixes for both #Warzone and #ModernWarfare. Click the link to see the full list of fixes. https://t.co/mht0UUnLt4 pic.twitter.com/VS6Dr7Lo79 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 30, 2020

Modern Warfare and Warzone Playlist Updates

Fix for Gunsmith Custom loadouts not appearing in matches

Removing Most Wanted Contracts from Warzone and adding Bounty Contracts back

Adjusting the timer from 10 to 15 seconds in 3v3 Cranked Gunfight

Adjusting out of bounds timer in Infected

Adjusting the match start timer in Infected so players can join before the Infected countdown ends.

Fix for a bug where players could get stuck during the infil while loading into a BR match

Since the update was released, some players have been saying that they’ve experienced issues such as longer wait times when trying to find a match. Activision responded to those problems to say it’s investigating the issue, so expect another update on that later as the problems are looked into.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing extended wait times while matchmaking in lobbies. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) May 1, 2020

The update for Modern Warfare and Warzone is now available to download.

