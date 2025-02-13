Call of Duty Is Adding the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Activision’s Call of Duty is no stranger to collaborations. Over the years, countless Call of Duty games have added skins and content from other franchises, allowing players to combine their love of Call of Duty and other series. A Squid Game collaboration brought skins and game modes from the series to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Many of these collaborations depart from the gritty and realistic atmosphere many of the games have, and this new upcoming collab will certainly follow this trend. Another iconic and classic series is coming to Call of Duty, and fans already have a small teaser of what to expect.

Call of Duty fans will be saying Cow-A-Bunga and eating pizza soon, as this new collaboration brings a franchise many wouldn’t expect to see crossing over with the first-person shooter series. Activision announced via the official Call of Duty X account that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be joining Call of Duty. The announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser showing Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo peeking out from a sewer manhole cover.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will come to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone but fans have also noticed what may be a new map in the teaser. While rumors of Verdansk coming back have been swirling the internet, the location shown in the teaser does not match Verdansk, leading fans to believe it is a new map that will come to Call of Duty: Warzone.

No release date was given for the Call of Duty and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle crossover, leaving fans in the dark for when this content drops. Players suspect the skins will be added when the next update is released, but this remains to be seen.

If the theories are true, a new update with both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a new map for Call of Duty: Warzone would be huge. Some even suspect parts of the map will include the sewers. This would give even more height and playability to a Call of Duty: Warzone map and fully embrace the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme.

While many have expressed excitement about Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo joining Call of Duty, others were not as thrilled. Many complained about the lack of immersion the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would bring to the series, while others berated Activision for implementing more skins rather than focusing on anti-cheat.

