Call of Duty, Overwatch and More Games Are Having Double XP Weekends

Double XP weekends are pretty common in games nowadays but they typically still don’t come too frequently in any given game so as not to overload players with XP and rocket them through all their incentives too quickly. These Double XP weekends are typically limited to one or two games a week, too, just because of how developer’s schedules play out, but that’s not the case this time. A number of different games are running Double XP weekends at once, so if you bounce back and forth between games often, you may have some tough decisions to make over the next couple of days. Perhaps the games are running their Double XP weekends to compete with others, perhaps they’re trying to get more eyes on their games during the busy summer gaming months, or perhaps things have just aligned in the favor of players this weekend. Whatever the reason is, there are plenty of games offering Double XP this weekend to choose from. Some of the games aren’t offering Double XP as far as character or level growth goes but are still offering double the amount of some form of progression points, so we’ve included those here, too. You can check out the list of Double XP-enabled games for this weekend below along with context for what’s going on in those games.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double Weapon XP Weekend is now live in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone until 10AM PT Monday, June 7th. Go forth and grind. pic.twitter.com/mmlyWkt8xp — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 4, 2021 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone are both frequent guests in the Double XP lineup. Rarely do we see one of the games benefit from twice the experience while the other doesn’t which means that players are easily able to jump back and forth between the games to earn double the experience. Call of Duty: Warzone appears to be having some problems right now regarding the servers and players being able to stay in matches, so until those are resolved, you might be better off getting your bonus experience from Black Ops Cold War or another game. prevnext

Overwatch Going out with a boop! As a final party favor, receive Double XP now through June 8. pic.twitter.com/k1eGhzCLFM — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 4, 2021 Another of Activision Blizzard’s games, Overwatch, is also having a Double XP weekend. That one just went live today on June 4th and will continue until June 8th which should give players plenty of time to take advantage of the tail end of the 2021 Anniversary event. As explained on the Overwatch site, the bonus XP earned applies to the following sources of experience with the XP stacking with other bonuses players might have active: Time spent in a match

Completing a match

Completing consecutive matches

Winning a match

Backfilling a match in progress

Earning medals prevnext

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 It is Double XP weekend right now on ALL platforms! Grab your best hat, preferably it has a lot of plumes, and head out to slay some ratties! pic.twitter.com/9FqTgRhBvp — Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) June 4, 2021 If you’re active in the Warhammer community, you’ll no doubt have been paying attention to the news going on this week. Announcements, reveals, and incentives to play or keep games for free or at a discount have been going on, but for those who already have the games, you’ve got another bonus waiting for you. From June 4th to June 6th, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is offering twice the experience. The bonus applies to all platforms, so no matter what you’re playing on, you can take part. prevnext

Halo 5 This week in Halo 5, we've got a whole fresh batch of excitement in store:

⚔️ Ranked Head-to-Head returns for the month

🥊 Core Play returns for the week

📈 Both with Double XP

☀️ And of course, the Summer 2021 Arena Season has begun! pic.twitter.com/ihvL6mkrMO — Halo (@Halo) June 3, 2021 If you’re still active in Halo 5 while you wait for more news about Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has some good news for you. As part of this week’s update for the Halo game, Double XP has been enabled in certain modes. To get the extra experiencer, you’ll have to play in either the Ranked Head-to-Head matches or the Core Play modes. A date wasn’t given in the announcement for when the Halo bonus would end, but don’t expect it to last too much longer since it was announced on June 3rd. prevnext

Fallout 76 June 3rd until the 7th - dive into #Fallout76's Double S.C.O.R.E weekend! Daily challenges will award twice the usual amount of S.C.O.R.E. so you can rank up even quicker during Season 4. pic.twitter.com/bXulsFFHWp — Fallout (@Fallout) June 2, 2021 Fallout 76 does get Double XP weekends of its own from time to time, but that’s not exactly what’s going on this time. Instead, Bethesda is offering Double S.C.O.R.E. earnings from now until June 7th. Those who’ve been active in Fallout 76 over the past couple of months will recall that the S.C.O.R.E. points players earn advance them through the seasonal rewards offered in the game which equate to Fallout 76’s version of a battle pass. Proper Double XP events will come in the future, but for now, take that extra S.C.O.R.E. while you can. prevnext