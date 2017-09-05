Call Of Duty’s Games Get Double XP In Time For July 4th

There's going to be a lot of celebrating going on tomorrow for Independence Day, and, with that, Activision wants some of it to be done in the Call of Duty games. So, it's asked its respective developers behind those series to set up a fun little Double XP event, just in time for the holiday.

This covers all the current Call of Duty games across, the board, including Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and each of their multiplayer modes.

On top of that, both Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare will offer "quad feed" time, not only providing players with double XP, but also twice as many crypto keys and loot drops, too!

The official Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed the news earlier today, noting, "Celebrate the Fourth of July tomorrow with Quad Feeds in IW and BO3, and enjoy Double XP and Double Weapon XP in MWR starting at 10 AM PDT!"

There's no word how long the double XP event is supposed to last, but being that it's a July 4th celebration, it could very well just be for the day.

However, in addition to these goodies in Infinite Warfare, players will also be able to access a number of goodies with the Summer Hack event that's happening now, as announced on the official Call of Duty Twitter account. The items will be available starting from now through July 10th at 10 AM PDT, and promise "no dupes!"

"New summer-themed items have come to #InfiniteWarfare with no dupes!" the tweet reads. "Check out this week's Summer Hack. #CODDaysofSummer"

So it sounds like Call of Duty fans have a lot to celebrate for the beginning of this month, and who knows what else can happen when Sledgehammer Games brings Call of Duty: WWII to San Diego Comic-Con later this month, with potential reveals and multiplayer action? It's definitely a month that fans of the series won't forget, no matter what you may prefer.

The more current Call of Duty games are available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.