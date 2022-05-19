Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Reportedly Feature Classic Modern Warfare 2 Maps

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reportedly feature maps from 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The 2009 shooter helped cement the series as a permanent entertainment gold mine for Activision. After the success of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, its sequel went on to sell gangbusters and become a staple of the Xbox 360 era thanks to its snappy gameplay, iconic maps, rich campaign, and much more. It is still extremely beloved and has had many begging for a remake for quite some time, but fans will instead be treated to a sequel to the Modern Warfare reboot this coming fall. A few weeks ago, Activision officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and is expected to officially unveil the game sometime in the coming weeks. Activision also confirmed a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone earlier this year, something rather unusual for a free-to-play battle royale game.

Not much is known about the sequel outside of the fact it will utilize a new engine that is shared with Modern Warfare II, but it's expected to create a more sustainable long-term experience for Call of Duty developers. According to Tom Hendersonc, the new battle royale experience will feature new places of interest that pay tribute to some of the most iconic maps from the original MW2. Henderson specifically stated Highrise, Quarry, Terminal, and Afghan will be featured in the new Warzone map, which should inject fans with a nice healthy dose of nostalgia.

Verdansk, the original Warzone map, featured the likes of Scrapyard, and it largely blended in well with the larger map. Of course, given there's still a lot of time between now and the release of the game, things could change so fans should take this with a grain of salt. This is likely the closest we'll get to reliving the glory days of MW2 with a new coat of paint, unless Activision plans to remaster it in the near future.

What Call of Duty maps would you like to see in the new Warzone game? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.