Major Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Details Reportedly Leak

Major new details about how Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will function have leaked, giving fans an idea of the differences between the first game and its sequel. Earlier this year, Activision confirmed that it would be launching Call of Duty: Warzone 2 during the life cycle of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is slated to release later this year. Although games like Fortnite, PUBG, and other free-to-play battle royales are still in their first iteration, Activision has opted to move the game to a new engine due to issues with the original version, allowing a sequel to expand on the original game's ideas.

According to a video from NerosCinema which has been corroborated by Tom Henderson, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout, the franchise's first battle royale. The mode was a much more arcade-y version of what Warzone eventually became, but didn't sustain a healthy player base. NerosCinema stated the new version will feature AI that will be in "strongholds". Players will need to liberate these strongholds via different objectives in order to get their loadouts. The game will still feature ground loot with pre-determined attachments, something that was in Warzone, but not Blackout. Players will also be able to carry a bag that allows them to carry more items and likely manage their loot more. Every player in Call of Duty: Warzone can currently carry the same amount of gear, but a backpack could allow players to hold on to more killstreaks, tactical items, and other assets while also having to make sacrifices to carry different kinds of items. Finally, NerosCinema noted that Highrise from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was featured in the new Warzone 2 map.

Of course, all of this could change or be completely wrong, so take it with a grain of salt. If it pans out to be true, it'll be interesting to see how Call of Duty fans react to the news as Call of Duty: Warzone was far more beloved than Blackout. Either way, it's likely we'll hear more about the new iteration of the battle royale when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gets a proper reveal this summer.

