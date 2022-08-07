Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Event Announced

Activision has finally announced when it will be revealing more details on Call of Duty: Warzone 2. We've known for quite some time now that the follow-up battle royale shooter, which Activision is only referring to as "Warzone 2.0," would be releasing at a time later in 2022. And while the end of the year is rapidly approaching, we still haven't seen anything about what will be next for Warzone. Fortunately, Activision has now confirmed that more information will be coming around the corner in a new event next month.

Revealed in a new blog post on the Call of Duty website, Activision detailed what it's calling "Call of Duty: Next," which is an event slated to take place on September 15th. In short, Call of Duty: Next will feature news on "the imminent future of Call of Duty" which includes information on Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and the mobile port of Call of Duty: Warzone. Rather than revealing all of these details slowly over time, Activision and developer Infinity Ward have opted to instead have one mega-event that will highlight a number of upcoming projects.

Clear your calendars September 15 for #CODNEXT – an era-defining, livestream franchise event.



✅ Full #ModernWarfare2 MP reveal

✅ The future of #Warzone

✅ The #Warzone mobile experience

✅ Live gameplay from your favorite streamers



+ More to come! pic.twitter.com/FTlSl7JryQ — Call of Duty @ #CDLChamps (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022

In addition to seeing new footage from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 at this event, there's a good chance that we could also get a launch date for the latter title at Call of Duty: Next. Given that Warzone 2 is set to release before the end of the year, Activision is nearing the point where it would likely start revealing more plans for launch. If a release date does come about at this event, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Whenever Call of Duty: Warzone 2 does release, it will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. The game won't be compatible with the original Warzone, however, which means that progress and items won't transfer to the sequel.

How do you feel about Activision opting to hold one big showcase to show off more of what's coming to Call of Duty in the future? And what are you specifically expecting to see from Warzone 2? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.