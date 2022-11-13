Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Let Players Drop a Nuke on the Map

When Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releases next week, players will apparently have the opportunity to drop a nuke on the map, wiping out a huge chunk of their opponents in one fell swoop. Activision has not officially shared information on the option, but Gaming Bible is reporting that it will be "extremely difficult to pull off." That's good news for fans, as it won't mean that nukes will be a common sight in the game, but it will still make for an exciting option. Thankfully, fans should know a lot more about it in the coming days!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to Warzone. Set to release on November 16th, the game will build on its predecessor while adding a number of new additions. The launch will be accompanied by the new Al Mazrah map, new DMZ mode, changes to the Gulag, and much more. It remains to be seen how these changes will be embraced by players, but it certainly seems like developer Infinity Ward is trying to offer plenty of compelling changes!

The future of the Call of Duty franchise remains one of the biggest questions in gaming, at the moment. Last year, Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard, and regulators are currently investigating the deal. Microsoft has pledged to keep the series on PlayStation platforms, and potentially make Call of Duty games available on Nintendo Switch, as well. However, PlayStation has been unhappy with those assurances, and there are a lot of questions about how long Microsoft will commit to putting the series on competing systems. There won't be any clear answers until at least early next year, so Call of Duty fans will just have to wait to see how things play out.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

