Call of Duty: Warzone Players Divided Over New Map

Call of Duty: Warzone players are divided over the new map and it hasn't even released yet. As part of a myriad of Call of Duty announcements today, which included delaying Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War and its intergration with Warzone, today Activision confirmed that a new map is coming to Warzone on December 16, the release date of the aforementioned Season 1 and integration. That said, what this new map will be called, what it looks like, or whether or not it's truly a brand new map or just an overhaul of the current map, remains unclear, though we do know it involves Rebirth Island.

That said, while we have little salient information about the map and zero media, it hasn't stopped fans from weighing in with their thoughts, and so far it's a mixed bag, with plenty not impressed. Some fans are accusing Activision of cutting content just to release it later, while others are pointing out that if the new map is just Rebirth Island, it hardly qualifies it as a new map. That said, there's also plenty of excitement as well, but also some confusion.

Previous leaks and rumors suggested that Rebirth Island would simply be Alcatraz from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode, Blackout, but Rebirth Island is also from the campaign of the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, and it's much bigger than Alcatraz.

I’m hype but please stop calling this “free content”. Everyone knows this is just cut content that should have been included at launch. — Rom (@Brand_namez) December 4, 2020

After yesterday's announcement of making $3 BILLION they can't even come up with a new warzone map. Just revamping ANOTHER old spin off. What on earth do you spend that money on — chris thomas (@choochoo10000) December 4, 2020

HELL YESSSSS — Tfue (@TTfue) December 4, 2020

this better not be the only new Warzone map — John Gus (@JohnnyWubz) December 4, 2020

Activision suggests we will hear more about the map, and see more of it, before Season 1 releases, which means the confusion should be settled sooner rather than later.