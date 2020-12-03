Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Insider Warns of Two Controversial Nerfs Coming Soon

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is reportedly about to make not one, but two controversial nerfs to two very popular guns in the game. The warning comes way of prominent Call of Duty insider, Tom Henderson, best known for a variety of leaks spanning Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Taking to Twitter, Henderson warned fans that players should acquire gold camo for two guns before they get nerfed: the Aug and the M16.

Unfortunately, this is all Henderson reveals. In other words, while he mentions that these two guns are getting "big nerfs," he doesn't say how soon. That said, based on the suggestion that players should get the gold camo for each while each is still viable, it's safe to assume the pair of nerfs are seemingly imminent and perhaps coming in an update later this week or next week.

Right now, Treyarch hasn't announced the game's next update, but since release, Black Ops Cold War has received at least one update a week. So, assuming these nerfs are coming in the next update, means they should be going live soon.

Big nerfs coming to the M16 and AUG. Get them gold whilst you can #BlackOpsColdWar — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) December 2, 2020

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, given that none of this official information. Further, while Henderson's intel is almost certainly correct, everything is subject to change, and of course, "big" is also somewhat subjective.

Since release, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has dished out two major nerfs. One of these was to the MP5, which remains viable in the current meta. However, the other, which was dished out to the FFAR, completely ruined the gun. Naturally, users of the AUG and M16 will hope both of these nerfs will be examples of the former rather than the latter.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game and all things COD -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: