Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone July 9 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Infinity Ward and Activision have released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, a new game settings update has dropped for the pair of titles focused on bug fixes, and primary issues with the Rytec AMR, which previously had a variety of issues, most of which seem to be addressed in this latest update.

Beyond this, there are some fixes involving CUAVs, incorrect text, All or Nothing, and Field Upgrades. As you can see in the full patch notes below, the update doesn't do anything major, but the Rytech fixes and changes are very welcomed.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes as they are provided by Infinity Ward:

Full Patch Notes:

Fix for incorrect text appearing as one of the SUV camps

Fix for the Rytec AMR not awarding the correct amount of XP when using explosive rounds'

Fixed an issue where the Rytec AMR could one-hit kill when using explosive rounds in BR

Fix for the Fully Loaded gun perk not functioning as intended when equipping alternate ammunition on the Rytec AMR

Fixed a bug where a CUAVs could be found in Warzone

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to use Field Upgrades in FFA

Fix for an issue where players were able to go AFK while playing All or Nothing

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And soon they will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X when both next-gen consoles launch this holiday season.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.