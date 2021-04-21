Call of Duty: Warzone Event Crashing Making Players Livid
Call of Duty: Warzone's Nuke event has been highly-anticipated, and that led to a lot of players trying to jump on at the same time. It seems the excitement may have been too much for the game's servers, resulting in frequent crashes. These types of technical hiccups are hard to plan for; Raven Software and Activision would have absolutely preferred a smoother experience for everyone. Unfortunately, that's not how things played out, and a lot of fans took to social media to air their frustrations. While some are angry, others don't seem too surprised, given some of the issues that have plagued Warzone in the past.
The whole thing has hurt the event for some players.
This warzone event would've been so good if it didn't crash— Armetholist (@armetholist) April 21, 2021
Crashes have been a big source of frustration.
quite upset that I couldn't get onto warzone to see the event myself, but watching streamer after streamer have servers crash, I now feel like I'm not missing that much— A_Power (@APowerttv) April 21, 2021
It's not a great look for the game.
Watching Warzone crash every game of this event is making me never want to play it again.— HAIROOK SKURL || Adam (@h3roicsquirr3l) April 21, 2021
Not everyone is surprised there's been technical hiccups.
Server crash? Just Warzone being Warzone— Jeffry Giordano (@_jeffrygiordano) April 21, 2021
For some, it's a bad omen for Season 3...
Did we expect anything less lmao welcome to the meme that is #warzone WELCOME TO THE CRASH OR SERVER QUEUE EVENT can’t wait till we see which glitch makes it into #Season3 TRIPLE A game studio tho 😂 @RavenSoftware @Treyarch @Activision GREAT JOB— joshua batcher (@Jbatcher) April 21, 2021
...while others can't help but laugh.
“How many times will warzone crash during the Verdansk event?!”
Activision: pic.twitter.com/SZEY1cRbAQ— Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) April 21, 2021
That's one way to get entertainment out of it!
watching streamers race against the clock to try and play as much of the new warzone update before the servers crash over and over again is riveting— brando (@brandotango) April 21, 2021
To be fair, it is kind of fitting.
Nuke the map and servers crash. I like it. 😆 #warzone— itsTylahBitch (@itsTylahBitch) April 21, 2021