Call of Duty: Warzone Event Crashing Making Players Livid

Call of Duty: Warzone's Nuke event has been highly-anticipated, and that led to a lot of players trying to jump on at the same time. It seems the excitement may have been too much for the game's servers, resulting in frequent crashes. These types of technical hiccups are hard to plan for; Raven Software and Activision would have absolutely preferred a smoother experience for everyone. Unfortunately, that's not how things played out, and a lot of fans took to social media to air their frustrations. While some are angry, others don't seem too surprised, given some of the issues that have plagued Warzone in the past.

