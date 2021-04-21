Call of Duty: Warzone Nuke Event: Start Time, How to Watch, and What to Expect

✖

After much anticipation, it seems as though Call of Duty: Warzone’s big nuke event is finally upon us. It’s been the event the game’s been working towards for a long time now and should mark the end of a trail of clues filled with bunkers, codes, dangerous gas, and even some zombies. Since it’s the event Warzone players have been waiting for, you won’t want to miss out on it when it happens, so we’re going to prep you for everything you need to know about the Warzone event.

The big event is set to coincide with the start of Season Three which begins later on Wednesday, so it’s likely we won’t see the full effects of the nuclear devastation on Verdansk until the new season is playable. Until then, here’s what you need to know about the Warzone event:

Recapping the Event

Before the event gets underway, it’s worth looking back at what got us here in the first place. You can trace the hints of nukes and similar mysteries back to the talks of bunkers and such before the Black Ops Cold War integration, but Activision seems content to have the story start after the Modern Warfare days whenever the zombies first arrived on Verdansk when a ship appeared at the edge of the map.

After that, zombies continued to appear as different variants as they slowly but surely moved about the map. Players could even play as zombies themselves under the right circumstances. The presence of those zombies and the noxious gas that followed them eventually raised contamination levels on the map to critical levels, thus bringing us to today’s event. It’s expected the ensuing explosion during the event will be a method of cleansing Verdansk of its zombie infestation.

Start Time

Now that we’re up to speed, when’s all this destruction going to go down? Activision offered some guidance on the matter in its latest update on the Call of Duty Blog and advised people to tune into both the blog and Warzone itself at 12 p.m. PT on April 21st.

“Armistice Central Command will be communicating directly to all Operators with further instructions, starting at 12 PM Pacific Time on April 21,” Activision said. “Return to the Call of Duty blog—and to Warzone—on this date to receive updates.”

You should be able to get info you need from the blog itself, but the real experience will likely be in Warzone itself.

How to Watch

Now that we know the “when,” it’s time to prep your console or PC for the Warzone event so that you don’t miss out on anything. Warzone and really every other Call of Duty game often has sizable updates to download whenever they’re released, so make sure you’re up to date on your Warzone files so you’re not staring at a download manager while everyone else is watching the event.

Once you’re all updated, simply hop into Warzone at 12 p.m. PT to see what’s happening, though we’d advise getting there early to be prepared. If nothing else, you can hop on Twitch to watch someone stream the event or can keep an eye on the blog to see what’s happening.

What to Expect

So, what will be happening? We’ve already seen Verdansk get “nuked” before, thought the results weren’t too spectacular and will hopefully be improved upon now. Leaks have also attempted to reveal what’ll happen after the event, though Activision has promptly taken those down as they surface.

Whether the nukes go off right at the time the event starts or later, we probably won’t see Verdansk altered immediately. Season Three of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is set to start at 9 p.m. PT on April 21st, so it seems more likely that we’ll see the map changes roll out after that update is released. There will almost certainly be some critical map changes released, however, changes that bring the map’s layout more in line with its Black Ops Cold War integration.

Activision and Treyarch promised patch notes for Season Three sometime on Wednesday as well, so perhaps we’ll get those right around the time the event is underway.