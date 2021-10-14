Call of Duty: Warzone Players Can Get Vanguard Items Early

Call of Duty: Vanguard isn’t scheduled to release until November 5th, but Call of Duty players won’t have to wait until then to start earning some content included in the game. That’s because Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software are giving Call of Duty: Warzone players a shot at acquiring some items from Warzone prior to the new game’s launch assuming players can progress through the battle pass enough to unlock the content.

This early crossover between Vanguard and Warzone is a first of its kind for Call of Duty and consists of not just a few items but 24 different unlockables to acquire. What’s more, they’re free for those who work their way through the battle pas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The early integration of Vanguard into Warzone functions similarly to how Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are currently paired. While progressing through a battle pass in one game unlocks content for both right now, progressing through Warzone’s pass will now unlock some extra tiers of content from Vanguard.

“When viewing the Battle Pass in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War, you will see 24 additional Tiers — all free — appear alongside existing ones and are visible on a toggle,” an explanation of the crossover released this week said. “For example, at Tier 1 of the Season Six Battle Pass, there is already a free Legendary Sticker for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Following an update today, Tier 1 will also offer a Double Weapon XP Token for use in either Vanguard (upon its release) or Warzone (immediately).”

If you’ve already gone past where a Vanguard item would’ve been unlocked, you’ll get that content retroactively, so depending on how much you’ve done in this season’s battle pass, you could have some extra content waiting for you right now. For those who don’t want to wait to get their Vanguard gear, you can always purchase tier skips, but you’ll be able to get the loot for free just by playing. Rewards include new weapons, XP tokens, calling cards, emblems, and more, and they’ll all be available in Warzone when you acquire them and will be available in Vanguard when the new game releases next month.

Activision and Raven Software also recently revealed a new anti-cheat system for Warzone that’ll be implemented whenever the game gets its Pacific update later this year. That anti-cheat system is much different from what’s been in place before, and it’ll come to Vanguard at a later date.