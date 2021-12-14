Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reportedly Releasing Next Year

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a massive success on PC and consoles since its release, but mobile gamers have had to settle for other Call of Duty offerings. However, that could be changing soon, as a mobile version of the battle royale game seems to be on the way in 2022. Industry insider Tom Henderson shared that the game has been added to the PlaytestCloud database. In a follow-up Tweet, Henderson states that PlaytestCloud said “the listing was based on an assumption,” but the insider seems skeptical that is actually the case. As with any rumor, readers might want to take this with a grain of salt, for now!

The initial Tweets from Henderson can be found embedded below.

Naturally, Henderson’s Tweets have already led to speculation from fans about how a Warzone mobile version might work. It’s possible cross-play with the existing versions of the game might be implemented, or that it could be a standalone game that offers gameplay based on the current versions. Unfortunately, there’s just no way of knowing for certain until we get some kind of official word from Activision.

The Call of Duty franchise has a passionate fanbase on mobile devices; during its release week in 2019, Call of Duty: Mobile saw more than 100 million downloads! Given that, as well as the long-term success Activision has seen with Call of Duty: Warzone, it really wouldn’t be surprising to see the game expand to iOS and Android. In fact, back in June, Activision announced a new in-house mobile studio dedicated to making “a new AAA mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise.” It’s possible this mission statement refers to Warzone, or something else entirely. For now, fans of the series will just have to wait and see!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

