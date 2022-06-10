Call of Duty Warzone 2 Tease Hints at Return of Fan-Favorite Modern Warfare 2 Map

✖

Call of Duty players were excited to hear earlier in the year that the next iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone would supposedly include some fan-favorite locations from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and this week, it's looking more and more likely that that'll be the case. Following a reveal trailer of the new Modern Warfare 2 which appeared to hint at Warzone 2.0 plans, Call of Duty franchise leaders have responded to some of the speculations about returning maps while specifically calling out one: Highrise.

Around 12 seconds into the trailer above for Modern Warfare 2, we see what appears to be Highrise, the towering map from the original game which featured close-quarters firefights across different elevations. It was a hectic experience even if spawn camping was rampant, so naturally, people were excited for it to return.

Though the trailer was about Modern Warfare 2, people took that image and connected it to past rumors about Highrise being in the next Warzone game. During the Summer Game Fest stream from June 9th where we saw more of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty general manager Johanna Faries took to the stage to talk a bit about Warzone 2.0. The GM didn't directly confirm Highrise would indeed be back in Warzone 2.0, but the acknowledgment of the rumors was more than enough to give people additional hope for that map's return.

"When we are seeing that from the community, we love when fans can pick up things," Faries said. "Some chatter about maybe seeing Highrise and some other elements, but we will get into the details of Warzone 2.0, for sure."

Faries continued to say this new version of Warzone would be "an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe." Again, not a confirmation that Highrise will be in the new Warzone, but it's hard to imagine anything being an extension of Modern Warfare 2 and not including Highrise and other maps like Rust.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be out on October 28th, so expect to see more info on that game and the plans for the new Warzone between now and then.