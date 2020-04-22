Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals New Update to Stop Hackers and Cheaters

Hackers and cheaters are ruining Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. So much so that PS4 and Xbox Ones are turning off cross-play enmasse in order to escape matchmaking with PC, where the problem is most prominent. In the past, developer Infinity Ward has banned massive amounts of cheaters and hackers, but this isn't working, at least not quick enough. So, as a result, the developer is expanding how it combats those who exploit their game.

Taking to Twitter, Infinity Ward announced a new anti-cheat update for the game and revealed a new in-game feature involving player reporting. More specifically, Infinity Ward has revealed that players -- starting this week -- will receive an in-game confirmation when a player they reported is banned.

"Players in Warzone and Modern Warfare who report suspected cheaters will receive confirmation in-game when a player is banned," writes Infinity Ward.

To couple this, the developer is also improving game security and will now put suspected cheaters all into a match with each other. Lastly, it's increasing the resources behind-the-scenes that tackle these type of problems.

Meanwhile, as you can see in the tweet above, it's also working on on adding a report functionality to the killcam and spectate modes. In other words, add the ability to report players while viewing a killcam or spectating.

Of course, it remains to be seen how big of a difference this will make, but this will bring the game on par with other multiplayer titles that make usage of similar features.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are both available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, however, while the latter is a premium product, the former is completely free.

