Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 3 Release Date Revealed

Activision and Infinity Ward have announced that Season 3 for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will begin April 8, which is next Wednesday. The news comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, which released a new image confirming the release date for the season, and also seemingly confirming a previous leak about the new season.

As you may remember, just a couple of days ago a leak revealed that two classic maps were coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for Season 3. More specifically, it looked like Backlot from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and Village from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were coming to the game, and it looks like that’s exactly what’s happening next week given that the aforementioned image features what looks like Backlot.

Meanwhile, we also heard that the game was going to get new operators, which again, the new image seemingly confirms. And in turn, this seemingly confirms a leak from last month that revealed two new guns coming with Season 3.

Lastly, it’s been confirmed that another new Battle Pass will launch alongside the new season, but for now, this Battle Pass has not been revealed.

Of course, for now, the only concrete information we have is that Season 3 will begin on April 8. Further, while we have a good idea on what Infinity Ward is planning to do with Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, it’s less clear what’s in the chamber for Warzone, other than the new operators and guns.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the latter being available for free. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the series, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the first-person shooter franchise by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.