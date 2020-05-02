New Call of Duty: Warzone Map for Season 4 Seemingly Leaked

✖

It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone may already be getting a new map for Season 4, or at least that's what a new leak seems to suggest is coming to the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. The new leak comes courtesy of the game's new update, or more specifically via the new files added to the game for the new update dropped the other day. Since the game's latest update went live on all platforms, dataminers have been combing through it for anything interesting under the surface. And it looks like they've hit the jackpot.

Over on Twitter, Call of Duty dataminer ModernWarzone reveals a new video hidden in the game's files, which seemingly confirms that a new map is coming to the game for Season 4. The video -- which is filed under files labeled "Season 4" -- shows red dots popping up all over and around the game's current map. It's unclear what these are, but they seem to represent points of nuclear explosion. Whatever the case, at the end of the video, there's a pan left to a new area: Urzikstan.

For now, there's no way to know -- in an official capacity -- what this means, but it does seem to suggest the game's current map is about to be nuked and replaced with a new map.

Unfortunately, the video has since been removed by the aforementioned dataminer worried about DMCAs and Twitter suspension. As you may know, Activision has been going hard after Call of Duty leakers lately.

I would post the video, but this is one I’m afraid would lead to DMCAs/Twitter suspension. There’s always been coding showing the possibility of multiple maps, but I honestly didn’t expect them to be leaving Verdansk anytime soon... Especially considering stadium is closed — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) May 2, 2020

While the video has been taken down, it was up for several hours and we did see it. That said, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the video is indeed real, it's impossible to know 100% what the implications are.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on it and all things Call of Duty, click here.

