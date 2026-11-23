A series that got its start exclusively on the N64, which has been dormant since 2008, may finally be returning after nearly two decades. The series in question specifically dates back to 1998, and it was once a Nintendo series made exclusively for its console. At the time, this console was the N64. That said, Nintendo no longer owns the series. Now, Xbox owns the series, and Xbox has given it to Activision to manage, with Activision being the publisher primarily known for the Call of Duty series.

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Over on LinkedIn, alongside Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Halo, Sea of Thieves, and Age of Empires, Activision lists Banjo-Kazooie as one of its iconic gaming franchises. Banjo-Kazooie sticks out in this list, as every other game in this list is either active or semi-active. It’s the only dormant one, unless it’s not staying dormant.

“Activision is home to iconic gaming franchises including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, and now… Halo, Age of Empires, Sea of Thieves, and Banjo-Kazooie.”

Are the Stars Alligning?

Now calling Sea of Thieves iconic or even Age of Empires iconic feels like a stretch. Mario is iconic. The former is a popular game, and the latter is an important legacy series, but they aren’t iconic. The same applies to Banjo-Kazooie as well. This is only relevant because it may be wise not to make too much of this list, as it may just be simple PR jargon and nothing more. It would be odd to reference a very dormant series in this way if you didn’t have plans for it, but certainly plausible, especially when the reference is in a very generic PR statement.

Just this year, Xbox publicly responded to demand for the series to return. It didn’t announce anything or make any commitments, but a response itself is noteworthy compared to no response. Meanwhile, just this month, a few games in the series were made free to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

As for the series itself, for those unfamiliar with it, it debuted in 1998 via the N64 and developer Rare. This first game was obviously called Banjo-Kazooie. In 2000, a sequel followed called Banjo-Tooie. This was another N64 exclusive. Then in 2003, there was Banjo-Kazooie: Grunty’s Revenge for the Game Boy Advance, but while this one was also made by Rare, it was published by THQ after Microsoft acquired Rare from Nintendo. In 2005, there was another Game Boy Advance installment, Banjo-Pilot, from the same pair. Then came the final game in the series, and the first published by Xbox since Xbox acquired Rare and the IP from Nintendo. This game was Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, an Xbox 360 exclusive. Since then, the series has been on ice.