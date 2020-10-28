Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Update Nerfs Controversial Gun

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside official patch notes revealing every fix, tweak, and improvement being made to both games courtesy of the update. Most notably, the update nerfs one of the game's most controversial guns, or more specifically, the JAK-12. Beyond this, the update doesn't do much of considerable note, but it does come packing some much-needed fixes.

With the update, Infinity Ward has reduced the movement and ADS speed of the shotgun's Drum Mags. Meanwhile, the rate of fire on JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo has been reduced as well. As for the fixes and tweaks, they involve Bunker 3, Riot Shields, and Zombie Royale. On top of this, Durable Gas Masks have been removed from Warzone, while Snipers Only (TDM) has been removed and replaced with Snipers Only (Gunfight, 3v3).

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Infinity Ward:

General Fixes:

Fix for an issue where the code for Bunker 3 wasn’t functioning as intended

Fix for an issue with the Riot Shield that would only occur when players obtained the pumpkin head after getting 3+ kills (pumpkin heads are back on!)

Fix for an exploit in Zombie Royale

Temporarily removing the Durable Gas Masks from Warzone

Removing Snipers Only (TDM) while we fix a bug. We’ll be replacing this mode with Gunfight – Snipers Only (3v3)

Weapons:

JAK-12: Reduced movement and ADS speed on JAK-12 Drum Mags Reduced rate of fire on JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo Updating the JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo description to say ‘slugs’



At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update requires a download from players. If it does, it's unclear how substantial this download is. That said, if Infinity Ward provides further information on this topic, we will be sure to update the story.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon both will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

