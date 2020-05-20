Call of Duty: Warzone Adds New Game Mode

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone offers a fairly unique twist on the battle royale formula. However, fans looking for an experience that's a bit closer to other battle royale games are in luck. Activision and Infinity Ward have announced Classic Battle Royale mode for the game, which will offer a more stripped down version of Warzone. As a result, the Buy Stations, Contracts, and Gulag will not be present. That means dead is dead, with no do-overs! Classic Battle Royale mode is available now, but it will only be available for a limited time. As such, fans that want to experience the game without those options will want to check out the new mode sooner, rather than later!

Classic Battle Royale mode should make for a very compelling addition to the game. Since every death counts, it might actually make for a more competitive experience than the main game. Some players have encountered glitches with freeing their teammates from the Gulag, as well, so players won't have to worry about any potential hiccups in that regard. Now, players can focus on surviving, and nothing else!

Of course, the main game will still be there, for those that have come to enjoy Warzone, but it will be interesting to see how fans react to Classic Battle Royale mode. Since these changes aren't permanent, it certainly seems like the kind of thing that fans will be able to get behind in a big way. Activision and Infinity Ward have not given any indication that the option might become permanent, but it seems highly likely that could change, should the mode prove popular enough.

While Warzone has already been embraced by more than 60 million unique players, Classic Battle Royale mode could also prove to be the perfect way to attract new players to the game. Battle royale games are in a bit of a renaissance, right now, and the new mode could be the perfect thing to win over players of games like Fortnite and PUBG. The market has proven capable of supporting multiple battle royale games, but that might not always be the case. If Activision and Infinity Ward want to continue growing Warzone's player base, they just might have to put a target sign on those other battle royale games.

Do you plan on checking out Classic Battle Royale Mode? What do you think of the new mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.