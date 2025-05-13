Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Reveal New Bug Fixes

Call of Duty: Warzone has gotten a brand new update that fixes some bugs that were plaguing the game. Call of Duty is one of the biggest games on the planet and it has expanded to a level that few other games have. The series has had annualized entries since the early 2000s, but in recent years, it has grown to include support for the very massive spin-off Call of Duty: Warzone which is its own beast. The game runs in tandem with the mainline games, often utilizing mechanics, weapons, and features from the base game as a foundation for the battle royale game.

Some players only play Call of Duty: Warzone and never dabble in the base game, which is completely valid. It has grown into something that rivals other games on its own and fulfills both fans of Call of Duty, but also people who don’t really engage in the regular mainline games as well. Call of Duty is currently in its third season (the seasons reset back to 1 at the end of every year) and fans are having a blast with some of the new content, including the recent return of Verdansk.

However, there’s always something to be improved upon with Call of Duty. An ever evolving online game like this means things are in constant need of fixing or tweaking. Thankfully, the new patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone provide a bunch of new bug fixes that fix bugged revive times, movement issues, unfair Ranked Play errors, and much more. In addition to that, the current High Art event has also been extended to May 22nd. You can see the entire list of patch notes down below.

EVENTS

High Art The High Art Event now ends on May 22.



MOVEMENT

We’ve resolved an issue that caused incorrect aim down sight speeds while prone and crouching.

RANKED PLAY

Public Events As previously mentioned, Restock is replacing Fire Sale in circle 3.



BUG FIXES