Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Trailer Confirms Bigger Squads

Activision and Infinity War released the first full trailer for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on Tuesday to confirm one big feature: Bigger squads in Warzone. The trailer put to rest rumors and suspicions from the past few weeks that the game would get different squad sizes other than the Trios it launched with and the Solos which were added later. Season 3 is scheduled to begin on April 8th, so unless the content is staggered for some reason, it looks like people can expect to play in teams of four starting on Wednesday.

Squads in Warzone have long been expected for an eventual release seeing how leaks have pointed to the feature that’s found in most battle royale games, but it wasn’t until this Season 3 trailer dropped that the feature was confirmed. Activision’s own teasers for Season 3 appeared to hint at Squads coming to the game since they showed teams of four dropping from the plane players all begin a Warzone match in.

The trailer didn’t specifically mention Squads or four-person teams, but it again showed teams of four dropping onto the map while saying players can expect “Bigger Squads.” It looks like four-person squads will be the extent of the team size changes, though perhaps the developers will surprise players later with some other team size.

Take it to the next level. Experience Season 3 including old friends, bigger squads, fresher rides, and more. Coming tomorrow for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/kVKBLBalgp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 7, 2020

Outside of the larger team sizes, the trailer also teases some other changes coming to Warzone. New rides were previewed, though they appear from what’s shown in the trailer to be reskinned or alternate versions of the existing vehicles, possibly with a connection to Season 3 or perhaps a new type of cosmetic. New weapons will of course be added to the game as they are when seasons transition and throughout the seasons themselves with a full list of those expected to be released alongside the Season 3 patch notes.

Modern Warfare will get its own set of changes and new content like maps and more. Season 3 for both Modern Warfare and Warzone is scheduled to launch on April 8th, so expect to see a full breakdown of everything that’s happening alongside the season’s release.