Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.

As noted, most players are happy with this change, as many thought it was distracting to hear the footsteps of those not involved more than the relevant footsteps of who you are facing off against. "I always heard spectator footsteps better than those of the other guy. Glad this change is being made," says one fan of the change.

That said, not everyone is impressed with the change, citing the lack of realism the Gulag now has. "This is a bad take," refuted one fan. "Footsteps should make the experience more realistic. After all that kind of ruins the point in them even being there. You're fighting in a prison with people watching you."

Warzone Season 4 is FINALLY making it to where active combatants in the gulag CAN NOT hear the footsteps of the spectators. 🎉 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 22, 2022

It's safe to assume this change is here to stay for the foreseeable future as not only is it new but it's been received warmly. So, if you don't like the change, you're likely out of luck.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available -- for free -- via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play game and all things else Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.