Call of Duty: Warzone's Frustrating Stim Glitch Is Getting Fixed Again

Call of Duty: Warzone’s relentless Stim glitch has resurfaced with players once again able to exploit the equipment in an attempt at an easier win. Players first started noticing the Stim exploit around a week ago either through experimentation themselves or seeing others use it and were quick to take to the game’s forums to announce its return. Warzone developers Raven Software were similarly aware of the issue and have confirmed that they’ve got a fix in the works for the Stim glitch.

The welcome news about the incoming fix for the Stim exploit came from a comment on Reddit shared by a Raven Software employee. The developer’s comment which was spotted by the Call of Duty News Twitter account was shared in response to one of the many threads saying that the Stim exploit had returned. Raven Software is aware of the returned issue, the comment said, and a fix is on the way.

Raven has confirmed on Reddit that they are aware of the stim glitch being back (again!) and a fix is scheduled. No release date on it just yet. pic.twitter.com/OtFFppqoz9 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 3, 2021

Over on the Trello board for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, Raven Software has returned the card pertaining to the Stim exploit to the Warzone section. While a release date for the fix was not given in the card nor was it provided in the comments within the Reddit post, the Trello board said the fix has been scheduled, so we can expect it to be launched in one of the game’s next few updates.

Those who’ve been playing Warzone for a while now will be all too familiar with the Stim glitch and how frustrating it is to go up against. Without breaking down the process of how it works since that would further spread the mechanics of the exploit, the result of the glitch is that players are able to survive outside of the primary area of play when they’d normally be eliminated by the enclosing gas. By abusing the exploit, players are able to continuously use the Stim equipment thus ensuring that they can stay alive while in the gas.

This latest resurgence has once again prompted players to ask why the Stim can’t just be removed entirely if it’s causing so many problems. That may end up happening in the future, but for now, players can at least look forward to a fix on the way for the problem.