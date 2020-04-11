Call of Duty: Warzone Surpasses 50 Million Players

Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale companion to Modern Warfare, has only been out for just over a month, but it’s already hit another impressive milestone by amassing more than 50 million total players. Activision and Infinity Ward touted the achievement this week on the one-month anniversary of the game which shows that the game’s player count has been steadily climbing since its release. The game’s been continually getting new content like alternate game modes and other things to keep players hooked, so that number will probably hold steady and continue growing as future season begin and more content is added.

It seems like it wasn’t long ago that Activision was showing off one of Warzone’s first milestones when the game had over 15 million players playing just a few days after the game released, but it’s already got more than 50 million players. The franchise’s official Twitter account shared news of the achievement this week and thanked players for being active in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/is2kpgRq6U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2020

With as many players as Warzone has, a number of them have already been labeled as cheaters and subsequently dealt with. Activision said it’s already banned over 50,000 Warzone cheaters since the game’s launch and plans to continue banning them as they’re identified, so if you see someone cheating in your Warzone matches, there’s reason to believe that they’ll be dealt with soon enough. Activision also said it’d be updating players as more cheaters are banned, so expect to see that number rise in the future.

Both Warzone and Modern Warfare just recently welcomed the third season of content to the games which meant more features and changeups to keep players interested. Part of those changes included the addition of a Quads mode so that players could form four-person teams, much to the frustration of some players, it came at the cost of Trios. Infinity Ward remedied that problem by adding Trios back to the game. The playable game modes now include Solos, Trios, and Quads, though there’s reason to believe that Duos will also be coming to the game.