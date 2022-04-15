Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals New “Top Secret” Tease

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 3 is set to release later this month, and Activision is starting to build hype in a major way. A new email from the publisher obtained by @ModernWarzone features the subject line “don’t believe their lies.” The email contains an image of afile on a desk marked “Top Secret.” The file contains a piece of tape on the outside of the envelope that reads “leak to press if I go missing.” Two photos can be seen hanging out of the file, but it’s difficult to make out the images.

The teaser image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In the image, a slip of paper can be seen containing a message in Morse code. In a follow-up Tweet, @ModernWarzone confirms that the translation reads “DO NOT BELIEVE THEM. SECRET WEAPONS EXIST. I AM COMPROMISED.” At this time, it’s unclear exactly what the “secret weapons” are, but it seems like a safe bet that it could be tied to the Godzilla/King Kong crossover heavily rumored to appear in the new season. With Season 3 releasing on April 27th, it seems like a safe bet that we’ll have even more hints over the coming days!

When taken with the tease in yesterday’s Season 3 trailer, it certainly seems like Activision is working hard to build hype for this crossover. Godzilla and King Kong have appeared in a number of video games over the years, but there’s a lot of potential for the two in the Call of Duty series. Hopefully, the appearances by Godzilla and King Kong will be able tolive-up to all this hype, and deliver an experience that Call of Dutyfans will be able to enjoy!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

