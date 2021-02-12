Call of Duty: Warzone Update Finally Fixes Huge Game-Breaking Bug

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has received another major update today, but this newest patch is one that is going to be a big deal to a lot of players. In fact, it’s not a stretch whatsoever to say that one of the battle royale shooter’s longest standing bugs that often swayed matches due to how troublesome it could be has now been rectified at long last.

Detailed by Raven Software, it was revealed that this new update for Call of Duty: Warzone has finally fixed the problem associated with hit markers. Essentially, if you don’t know what this means, players began having problems where Warzone wouldn’t inform them properly that their shots on opposing players were registering as intended. For those that had this issue plague them, it proved difficult to get into firefights with other players when you couldn’t even tell if you were actively hitting them. The problem luckily hasn’t been around very long and only started to rear its head after an update last week.

📄 #Warzone update going live momentarily: • Fixed issue causing hit markers to not appear consistently

• Fixed issue with weapon XP not awarding as intended in MW multiplayer

• Fixed issue with UI elements on the Loadout Menu

• Updated Valentine's weekend playlist names — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 12, 2021

In addition to fixing this problem with hit markers, Raven also announced a few other tweaks that have come about in this Warzone update. One of the other major problems that has not been solved came with weapon XP not being doled out to players in a proper manner. To go along with this, some bugs involving the UI have also now been fixed in this update.

Lastly, Raven has also altered some of the weekend playlist names to tie-in to Valentine’s Day. If you somehow forgot, Valentine’s is happening this Sunday. So assuming you have someone special in your life, you best prepare accordingly. Don’t say I never helped you out with anything.

This patch should be live across all iterations of Call of Duty: Warzone for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.