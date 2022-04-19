Call of Duty: Warzone Releases April 19 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Activision finally added Call of Duty: Warzone’s long-awaited Snoop Dogg content this week, but that’s far from the only thing the battle royale game got. An update was released, too, with some shifts made for the public events accessed within Warzone matches. This update did not, however, contain any major balance changes or adjustments of that nature, but Raven Software did remind players of some significant changes that happened recently in place of any newer ones.

The patch notes for this week’s update were relatively brief compared to some of the other updates released throughout the duration of the Season Two Reloaded events and patches. They can be found in full below along with some bugfixes with past important changes also highlighted by Raven Software.

Battle Royale Adjustments

Public Events

Added: Restock, Cash Drops, Heavy Weapon Drops, Resurgence

Loadout Drop Events:

First free Loadout Drop now occurs earlier (This change should make for better parity in the power curve.)

Second free Loadout Drop remains in the 5th Circle

Guaranteed Events:

Infil: Heavy Weapon Crate, Plunder Crate

Being incentivised to landing in different locations due to Legendary loot appearing in the early game is a good opportunity for POI rotation.

4th Circle: Restock, Fire Sale

Having mid-game events help players restock their inventory and give players improved looting opportunities in the mid-to-late game, especially if returning from the Gulag.

As a reminder, here are some of the other changes that were implemented to core BR over the previous weeks.

Gameplay

Default core health is now at 150 (up from 100)

Loot

Dead Silence will remain as Legendary ground loot

Contracts

“Big Game Bounty”

“Top Secret”

“Supply Drop”

Bugfixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue where the Restock and Quick Fix Perk descriptions did not match their current functionality.

Fixed an issue where some Keyboard and Mouse button prompts could be seen when using a Gamepad.

Fixed an issue where the button prompt when receiving a Playlist Update would incorrectly say “Exit” instead of “Restart Now”

Fixed an issue where Players could not invite other Players to join their party from the “Invite From Social” menu.

Fixed an issue where “The Wall” Blueprint would disappear in-game before Players could receive it.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to clip through Golden Bunker doors.

Fixed an issue causing Combat Shield Blueprints to not appear correctly when equipped in a Loadout.