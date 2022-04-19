Call of Duty: Warzone Update Comes With Snoop Dogg and His Bong Ripper

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally received legendary rapper Snoop Dogg as a playable character. It was revealed several weeks ago that Snoop Dogg would be joining both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone as a playable operator, but it’s not the rapper’s first appearance in the series. Snoop Dogg lent his voice as an in-game commentator for a DLC pack for 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts. The rapper is a big gamer and sometimes streams games like Madden on his Twitch account, so it only makes sense to put him in Call of Duty.

Players can purchase a Snoop Dogg bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard for 2,400 CoD points (roughly $20). The pack includes Snoop as a playable character in both games, three weapon skins, a finishing move, MVP and highlight animations, and some other cosmetic items. Of course, this is coming a day before 4/20, so the pack features references to various weed-related material. Snoop can be seen smoking a blunt in various animations, even going as far as to offer one to an enemy, and one of the weapon skins is called “Bong Ripper” and vaguely resembles a bong. You can see a video of the bundle courtesy of Twitter user COD Warfare below. Snoop Dogg is making big moves in the gaming space as he also recently joined FaZe Clan as an official member.

https://twitter.com/CodWarfareF0rum/status/1516128933762195456

Snoop Dogg’s addition comes in the wake of several Godzilla teasers for Call of Duty: Warzone. A big Godzilla and King Kong event is heavily rumored for Warzone, but nothing has been directly confirmed. It’s expected that more details will be revealed at the start of season 2 at the end of April, but it still remains to be seen. Rumors indicate that Godzilla and King Kong will be warring over the island of Caldera. Players will likely be tasked with teaming up to battle the monsters in a PvE event, something that has happened a few different times over the years. And it can only be assumed Snoop himself can go head to head with these goliaths himself.

