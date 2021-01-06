Call of Duty: Warzone Update Just Made Some of the Biggest Nerfs Yet

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone's new update is live on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, making some major nerfs to the game's most powerful and popular weapons. Yesterday, developer Raven Software announced it was getting ready to push an update featuring various nerfs, including one for the DMR 14, the game's most over-powered gun that's been heavily used and abused in the current meta. Moments ago, this update finally rolled out, revealing some of the finer details of these nerfs.

For the DMR 14, headshot damage has been reduced and recoil has been increased. Despite complaints about the gun's range, it appears these stats were not touched. Meanwhile, the Mac-10 has seen a headshot multiplier decrease and the Type 63 has seen the same nerf as the DMR 14.

Granular information about how much these various tunings are being decreased and increased isn't divulged, but Raven Software does note the Dual Pistols have received some adjustments as well. More specifically, the Dual Pistols' hip fire spread has been increased while their damage range has been decreased.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of the official Raven Software Twitter account:

The time has come. 📄#Warzone update going live: - DMR 14 - Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil

- Type 63 - Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil

- Mac-10 - Decreased headshot multiplier

- Dual pistols - Increased hip fire spread, decreased damage range — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 6, 2021

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how effective the nerfs will be and it's unclear if the update requires a download. Consequentially, if it does require a download, it's unclear how big the file size of the update is.

