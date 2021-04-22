Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Verdansk 84 Map Revealed Early

✖

The new version of Verdansk is almost here! On Wednesday, Call of Duty: Warzone experienced its biggest change to-date, as it eliminated the classic Verdansk map with a nuclear bomb, following a zombie outbreak on the island. Very soon, on Thursday afternoon, the new map will be introduced to Warzone, turning back the clock and taking players to a 1980s version of Verdansk. It will be the same island in its overall shape, but with some significant changes to its look and the structures within it.

Ahead of the launch event for Verdansk '84 on Thursday, the overhead map for the new-look island has surfaced online. The Modern Warzone Twitter account shared the first look at the map, which has quite a few subtle changes to the Verdansk that we're all used to. Take a look!

It's hard to tell just how much has changed from this one image, considering that none of the points of interest are marked. As we've seen from the various teasers, trailers, and leaks, the biggest changes are coming to the buildings and areas themselves. The stadium, for example, is still in the early stages of construction, completely changing the layout of that location.

What we can see, however, is how much more open this version of Verdansk seems to be. There are a lot of smaller, connecting roadways in this map that aren't present in the original version. That makes sense, given that there would be fewer structures back in the '80s.

If there are fewer structures, the gameplay could change significantly. Players will have to navigate more wide open spaces than ever before, while also learning to operate in the trees more often than in a cityscape. Wide open areas would also increase the power of snipers, as players would have fewer places to take cover.

There aren't a lot of differences between the two maps, which will come as a disappointment to folks who were hoping for an all-new Warzone experience. But there are enough changes that it will still give the game a fresh boost of energy.

What do you think of the new map? Are you excited to dive in? Let us know in the comments!