Call of Duty: Warzone Bug Is Making Some Guns OP

A new bug has been found in Call of Duty: Warzone and it allows players to use Vanguard weapon perks for weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops: Cold War. The glitch also allows perks likeTightgrip and Hardscope to be used on Vanguard guns. The bug was discovered by Twitch streamers Yeet and JGOD, who shared a video on Twitter of the bug in action. In the video, Yeet can be seen using Vanguard‘s AS44 Assault Rifle with the Tightgrip and Hardscope perks. In the video, the gun has basically no recoil, making it incredibly overpowered!

A video of the bug can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ pic.twitter.com/o9JzEccXiu — yeet (@yeet_FPS) February 28, 2022

While the bug has not yet been fixed, it’s worth noting that Warzone developer Raven Software is already aware of the issue. The team’s official Twitter account revealed that it is “investigating an issue that unintentionally allows Weapon Attachment Perks to be transferred between Weapons.” The issue has been added to the game’s Trello page, as well. JGOD replied with surprise at the quickness with which the developer seems to have responded to the issue, prompting fans to express happiness that streamers and content creators highlight these issues. While these types of videos can encourage some players to take advantage of the bugs, it can also help developers catch them quicker.

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen how quickly the bug will actually get resolved, and it’s a safe bet some players will be taking advantage until it gets fixed! Given how overpowered it can make some weapons, this is one bug that could lead to quite a bit of frustration if too many players take advantage. Hopefully, Raven Software will be able to get this one resolved sooner, rather than later.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: charlieINTEL]