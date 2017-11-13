Call of Duty: WWII Temporarily Drops Dedicated Servers

Sledgehammer Games recently apologized for all the issues that Call of Duty: WWII players have faced so far and provided updates on topics like connectivity and dedicated servers.

Calling the launch of the game and the days after a “whirlwind,” Sledgehammer Games reiterated that their top priority is providing an enjoyable online experience to players. They added that they’re not quite at that point yet, a statement that disgruntled players will have no problem agreeing with, but they’re going to continue working towards that goal.

Part of those efforts include moving back to dedicated servers, a system that was temporarily dropped when a recent update caused problems for online connections.

“While our previous Game Update which released early Friday solved several critical needs, unfortunately it also had an adverse effect on server performance,” Sledgehammer said in a community post. “As a result, we moved to P2P (listen) servers. Overall, the game is stable, however we know that P2P brings things like Host Migrations and other issues that make for inconsistent gameplay experiences. Our objective to return to dedicated servers is our highest priority.

“This weekend we rolled out various test solutions in limited markets in order to fully analyze real-world conditions without risking disruption. This level of data and diagnostics is helping us work toward a permanent solution as quickly as possible. We’ve begun to test dedicated servers today in the US. We’ll watch this test closely, and once we analyze the results we’ll look to expand.”

Beyond dedicated servers, recurring issues with staying connected to games and the faulty headquarters mode were also detailed.

Headquarters and Other Problems

Staying connected to your online games is pretty vital to enjoying Call of Duty: WWII, but many players are having a hard time doing that. The issue has apparently been isolated though, and the problem-solving patch that Sledgehammer said they’d release yesterday will hopefully result in an improved experience for everyone involved.

As far as the social space known as Headquarters is concerned, it hasn’t been working as intended by any means since it was unveiled. Getting the dedicated servers back up and running is the most important task on Sledgehammer’s list for now, but Headquarters improvements are on the way.

“As we focus on the return to dedicated servers as our highest priority, we will continue to utilize a solo-HQ experience,” the update continued. “Players can still invite friends, which we encourage everyone to try. But we get it, HQ is best enjoyed with a thriving, fully populated social community interacting together. So hang in there while we address the most pressing concerns first.”

The PC title update is also ready, but it’ll take a bit longer before it’s released so that they can work through the other issues first.

