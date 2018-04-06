Call of Duty: WWII Egypt Map Coming Soon, Check It Out Here

Assassin’s Creed Origins definitely has players amped up to traverse the sandy lands of Egypt, and now Call of Duty players can get in on the action as well! Sledgehammer Games has just revealed their upcoming map and it’s none other than the land of pharaohs.

The video above features Gabriel Galaz and Matt Abbott talking about what’s on the way later this week! Not only is it an incredibly detailed look at the latest adventure FPS fans can take to, but the devs also supply a few tricks on how to conquer this new map with efficiency and skill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a fan of parkour, this is definitely going to be the perfect place for you, as well as plenty of places to get to high ground and strategically take out the opposition. This isn’t the only new map coming to Call of Duty: WWII, though it is the one we are most excited for. Other maps included V2, Dunkirk, and Operation: Husky. We’ll be getting a closer look at those throughout the week before the release set for April 10th.

The latest expansion for the Call of Duty franchise, The War Machine, makes its grand debut on April10th for all platforms. Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For a little more about the DLC itself: